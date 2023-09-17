Burnley minority owner JJ Watt lifts the lid on drinking beer and playing poker with Vincent Kompany’s players during title celebrations: ‘Those are the moments that make it so special’

JJ Watt became a minority owner of Premier League club Burnley earlier this year

JJ Watt has revealed he was taken to play poker and drink beers with the Burnley players after they won the league title last season.

The former NFL player became a minority owner of the Premier League club – alongside his wife Kealia – shortly after winning the league title last season.

Watt, still only 34, traveled to Lancashire for the parade to toast their victorious campaign under Vincent Kompany.

He met up with the Burnley manager for a chat about Men in blazers this week and Watt opened up about the conflict of socializing with players of the same age – when he’s technically their boss.

“A few months ago during the parade I came in – obviously now I’m part of the ownership group, I’m not a player anymore – all the boys were getting ready for the parade,” he said.

Burnley fans took to the streets to celebrate the club’s league title win

“Ashley Barnes is playing poker around a table, drinking beers with the boys. He said, ‘JJ, come on, sit down!’

“So I sat down and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m part of the ownership group but I’m still the same age as Ashley and I’m a gamer at heart. “So we start playing a bit of cards, I drink a beer and he says to me: “Come on, let’s get on the bus!”

“So we move on, we go to the parade and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to enjoy this and have fun or not? But it’s those moments that make it so special – that day, that parade, everything about It. You could tell this team was so special.

Kompany now leads Burnley in the Premier League. They sit bottom of the table, having lost their opening three matches since winning promotion.

The former NFL player enjoyed a chat with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

Watt asked the Belgian if there were any aspects of the NFL or other sports that he would like to bring to football.

“There are still a lot of things I want to learn, but the attention to detail, the hours of training for the players – I think you guys spend a lot more time in the classroom than we do,” Kompany said.

“There are other things that are really healthy in football that we need to keep, but I really think we have another level of levels coming when it comes to players dedicating their day to their profession .”

Watt is already planning another meeting with the manager. “I’m going to come to Belgium one day and we’re going to do a waffle tour,” he said. “This will be our next show together.”