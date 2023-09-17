Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    News

    Drew Barrymore ‘Deeply’ Apologizes to Writers, but the Show Will Go On

    Sep 15, 2023 , , ,
    Drew Barrymore ‘Deeply’ Apologizes to Writers, but the Show Will Go On

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Drew Barrymore has responded to the the backlash that erupted when she confirmed that her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, will return to air without its three unionized writers.

    “I know there’s nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with,” Barrymore said in a video posted to her Instagram Friday afternoon. “I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”

    While the actress said she “deeply apologize[s]” for her decision, she appears to remain steadfast in bringing the show back to air.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

