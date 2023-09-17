EXCLUSIVE: DOJ blocks congressional testimony of FBI agent who allegedly LIED about Big Tech suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Justice Department made a last-minute move to block an FBI agent allegedly involved in Big Tech’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story from testifying before Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Hunter Biden’s laptop was minimized by social media companies. As part of the investigation, President Jim Jordan discovered that an FBI agent involved in the saga – Elvis Chan – had lied about the computer.

Chan had agreed to voluntarily appear Friday to testify before the committee and to be represented by his personal attorney.

Agency witnesses are permitted to be accompanied by either an agency attorney or a personal attorney to interviews with the committee, but not both. The rule is established so that agency witnesses can be more candid in their testimony without fear of professional retaliation.

But two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told DailyMail.com that the DOJ derailed the testimony because the agency’s lawyer also showed up Friday morning. As a result, Chan’s interview did not go as planned.

Now, a formal subpoena is expected to be issued later Friday for Chan to appear for a transcribed interview next Thursday, September 21.

The FBI knew the laptop obtained by the New York Post belonged to Hunter Biden and that the photos (above) of him in a drugged state were real, but refused to confirm its authenticity on Facebook and Twitter, a said Jim Jordan.

Elvis Chan served as a liaison between the FBI and big tech companies

The FBI disputed the claim that the DOJ prevented Chan from testifying, calling it a “significant departure” from normal procedures.

“Today, after an FBI employee traveled across the country to voluntarily participate in a scheduled interview, he was denied the right to be accompanied by his chosen attorney,” an FBI spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

“Upon arrival at the Capitol, Committee staff ordered agency lawyers to leave the premises, and the interview could not take place. This is a significant departure from normal procedures and an unnecessary escalation of this committee’s treatment of FBI officials. The FBI employee remains willing to voluntarily participate in an interview with appropriate legal representation.

“The FBI recognizes the importance of Congressional oversight and will continue to proceed in accordance with the long-established accommodation process,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson also noted that more than a dozen other FBI employees participated in interviews with the committee without incident.

Last month, Jordan published excerpts of testimony from Chan, who was one of the FBI’s liaisons to tech companies, and Laura Dehmlow, the current section chief of the FBI’s Security Task Force. foreign influence.

Chan testified in November 2022 in Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

Jordan said Chan had a repeat meeting with Facebook about the laptop, but said he only had one session. He also said he was unaware of an internal debate about the laptop, but told a colleague he was “aware.”

Dehmlow addressed Jordan’s committee earlier this summer without incident.

Jordan said Dehmlow revealed how the FBI knew the laptop was not counterfeit or factory, but refused to confirm its authenticity to social media companies.

Jordan recently released internal Facebook documents that led to explosive revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop, arguing that it illustrated that the FBI knew the laptop was genuine and belonged to him – but refused to confirm does it to Facebook and Twitter.

The move led to a New York Post report that the laptop had been blocked by social media companies, who labeled it as misinformation.

“Internal FB documents reveal FBI special agent made false statements during testimony about FBI role in suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story,” Jordan tweeted this month last.

Jordan explained in a Twitter thread how, on October 14, 2020, the New York Post published its first story about the laptop, which Biden had left at a Delaware repair shop.

The laptop contained damning images of Hunter taking drugs and enjoying the company of prostitutes.

It also contained emails and enormous amounts of information about his business dealings.

The day the Post published its article, Chan and Dehmlow met with representatives from Twitter and then Facebook.

The Twitter team asked if the FBI thought Hunter Biden’s laptop was real: one FBI representative said yes, then another quickly replied, “No comment.”

Dehmlow told Jordan’s committee that there were then internal deliberations and it was decided that the answer would now be “no comment.”

At the next meeting with Facebook, Dehmlow herself responded “no comment” to Facebook when asked if the laptop was real.

“This was an ongoing investigation, and we generally do not comment on ongoing investigative matters when asked,” she told Jordan’s committee.

Jordan said Monday: “Did Dehmlow know that the FBI had the laptop and that it was real? Yes.

“Did other key members of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force know?” Yes.

“The FBI knew the laptop was real and yet decided it would say ‘no comment’.”

“We know what happened next.

“Twitter and Facebook censored @nypost’s story.

“The Biden campaign secretly set in motion the events that led the 51 former intelligence officials to discredit the story as Russian disinformation.”

Jordan and his allies are convinced that the FBI was working to discredit this story, aiming to downplay it and help Joe Biden’s electoral chances.

Jordan then withheld excerpts from Chan’s testimony late last year.

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan is investigating Big Tech’s alleged suppression of the Hunter laptop story.

Officials in Missouri and Louisiana asked Chan if he participated in meetings after Oct. 14 with Facebook in which Hunter Biden’s laptop was discussed.

“I was confident that I had not participated in any meetings with social media companies where Hunter Biden was discussed other than the one incident I told you about,” Chan said.

However, Jordan said his committee “recently obtained an internal Facebook document PROVING that Agent Chan had a secret ‘follow-up’ call with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story on the 15th October, just a day after the @nypost story and the first Facebook. meeting!’

Jordan noted that Chan also claimed he had “no internal knowledge of the (FBI) investigation” involving Hunter Biden’s laptop, but according to internal Facebook documents, he told a colleague that he was “aware of the current state of the matter within the FBI.” .’

Jordan added: “Is it any wonder why Biden’s DOJ has thus far obstructed the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan?

The committee still plans to get to the bottom of the “lie” when Chan sits down with them next week.