RAY MASSEY: China’s all-electric BYD Dolphin lands ashore

China’s big challenge to the UK and other European carmakers has been in the headlines this week. And I’ve been driving a new smart model that embodies this.

It’s all-electric, fantastic to drive, well-equipped, significantly cheaper than most of the competition, and comes from a company you’ve probably never heard of. But like many other Chinese cars heading to these shores, you soon will.

The BYD Dolphin is a five-seat family hatchback that rivals Volkswagen’s ID.3. But at a time when you’d be lucky to get an electric car for less than £40,000, prices for the Dolphin start at just £25,490.

BYD stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ rather cheesily, but it’s a serious player. The Chinese conglomerate started making batteries, then also built cars (1.8 million last year) and is about to overtake Tesla as the world’s largest electric car maker.

There are four front-wheel drive BYD Dolphin models. The entry-level Active (from £25,490) combines a 44.9kWh battery with a 70kW (95hp) electric motor for an estimated range of 211 miles. Boost (from £26,490) has the same battery but a more powerful 130 kW (176 hp) motor and 17-inch wheels with a range of about 192 miles. Both will arrive early next year.

Good value: BYD Dolphin all-electric hatchback prices start at £25,490

Comfort (£29,490) and Design (£30,999 which I drove) are on sale now and have the more powerful 60.4 kWh battery and 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor combination, delivering lively acceleration of 0 to 62 mph in 7 seconds up to top speed. limited to 160 km/h, but with a range of 425 kilometers, enough to go from London to Middlesbrough.

The Design model has a glass roof, private rear glass and wireless smartphone charging.

There are also deals from £299 a month after a £3,000 deposit.

It is surprisingly cool, even in the wet, as I endured a monsoon in September. Stable and stable on winding country roads, it is also quiet, calm and clean with no emissions.

Four driving modes are Sport (my default setting), Normal, Economy and Snow.

Inside there’s a clean dashboard, a rotating control screen that you can position horizontally or vertically, and a simple control bar from which you simply twist one end to drive or reverse.

The 345-litre boot, with custom-made rubber floor, expands to 1,310 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Along the way, I even showed an irritating but surprised VW a clean pair of heels as I ran out of sight.

An integrated heat pump helps preheat your car batteries in winter, adding up to 15 percent efficiency.

Other Chinese car manufacturers and brands now coming to the UK include Great Wall (with its Ora Funky Cat), Nio, Chery, Geely, Zeekr and Omoda, joining more familiar but now Chinese-owned electric car brands, which They include: MG, Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and London black cab makers LEVC.

Maybe it’s time for an updated series of those much-loved ‘I-Spy’ car books.

Will it fit in my garage? BYD Delfin On sale: now First deliveries: Autumn Model Driven: BYD Dolphin Design Price as driven: £30,990 Price range: from £25,490 Seating: 5 Length: 4290mm Broad: 1770mm Width with mirrors: 2012mm Height: 1570mm Empty weight: 1658 kilos Gross Vehicle Weight: 2068 kilos Propulsion: electric motor Force: 150kW (204 horsepower) Emissions: zero Battery: 60.4 kWh (BYD Lithium-ion Phosphate Blade Battery) 0 to 62 mph: 7 seconds Maximum speed: 99 mph Drive: Front-wheel drive. Automatic Driving modes: Sporty/Normal/Economic/Snow Range: up to 265 miles Consumption: 3.91 miles/kWh Loading times: 11kW domestic AC: 6 hours 12 minutes; DC 150 kW at 80%: 29 to 43 minutes Boot volume: Rear seats up: 345 liters; Rear seats folded: 1,310 liters Features of my car: Panoramic roof, privacy glass, wireless smartphone charging. ‘Vehicle to load’ as standard: to charge external devices as a “mobile power station”. Security features: 360 degree cameras; adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; autonomous emergency braking; rear collision warning; rear cross-traffic alert and braking; lane departure prevention; Emergency lane keeping assist. seven colors – from Surfing Blue to Coral pink, including two-tone options

The Omoda 5 family SUV will arrive next year

Also coming to the UK from China is the Omoda 5 family SUV, which will be on sale here from March 2024.

Equipped with a powerful 187PS 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and a top 5-star EuroNCAP crash test rating, prices are expected to start at £24,000 for the Comfort variant and £27,000 for the version. Noble ornaments.

The latter features advanced driver assistance with 360-degree exterior camera technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

In crash tests it achieved 87 percent for adult occupant protection, 87 percent for child occupant protection, 88 percent for safety assistance systems and 68 percent for vulnerable road user protection. .

Expect 31.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 170g/km.

Electrified 2023 marks the path to the future

Our path to an electric car future is set out at the major Electrified 2023 conference hosted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Monday, where Alison Jones, vice-president of car giant Stellantis, which includes Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall , Jeep and Alfa Romeo will be the keynote speakers.

The new third generation Peugeot e-3008 electric SUV

Timely, as Peugeot has just unveiled its new third-generation e-3008 electric crossover SUV, which goes on sale early next year from more than £35,000.

The e-3008, which promises a range of up to 435 miles, will be available with two trim levels, Allure and GT, and three electric powertrains: Standard Range; Long range; and Dual Motor with all-wheel drive. Self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid gasoline versions will also be available.