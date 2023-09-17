’80 is the new 40′: Karine Jean-Pierre rejects claims Biden is too old to run again in 2024 with bizarre joke when questioned about dire polling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “80 is the new 40” when asked during Friday’s briefing how President Joe Biden, 80, plans to respond to the concerns about his advanced age as he ran for re-election.

An AP-NORC poll from late August found that 77% of Americans think Biden is too old to be effective for four more years — with 69% of Democrats agreeing.

A Wall Street Journal poll Results from earlier this month were similar, with 73% of voters saying Biden was too old to run again, including two-thirds of Democrats.

“I get asked this question about once a week, I don’t know, I lose track,” says Jean-Pierre. “He’s a president, if you think about it – in 2019 he received the same criticism, in 2020 he received the same criticism, in 2022 he received the same criticism. And every time he beats the opponents.

“You look at his record, you look at how he was able to bring both sides together, to accomplish some really important things. It’s important,” she continued.

Jean-Pierre highlighted the record 80 million votes cast in 2020 for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that they won more votes than “any other ticket in history.”

While this is true, the second highest vote-getter in history is former President Donald Trump, who appears to be in a strong position to appear on the general election ballot again.

The latest national general election survey, Fox News’Trump leads Biden by two points, although polls in swing states are better at predicting a general election winner.

Jean-Pierre also listed a number of Biden’s accomplishments, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, which contained a number of climate change initiatives and lowered the price prescription drugs for Medicare users.

He was then asked why Biden’s age was such an issue, if he has such an impressive legislative record.

“You know, I get it – I get the age question, certainly we all do. But what we will continue to talk about is the record of this president, it is a historic record,” declared Jean-Pierre.

“You know, I can’t speak to all Americans and their concerns,” she continued. “What I can talk about is what this president has done, right? I can talk about his experience, I can talk about the wisdom he has, I can talk about his record.

President Joe Biden, 80, speaks Friday on the United Auto Workers strike. Recent polls show that a large majority of Americans fear he is too old for a second term.

“When it comes to how Americans — what they say about your particular issue — that’s up to them to talk about,” she added.

The president got some help on the age issue this week from Hillary Clinton, 75, who explained on MSNBC’s Morning Joe why she’s all for it.

“When people say to me, ‘well, he’s old.’ Yes, that’s true, but look what he’s done,” Clinton said. “And then, if that’s not enough for you, consider the alternative,” she said, referring to Trump.

Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

But Biden also didn’t do himself any favors during his Sunday evening press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Asked about G20 countries failing to reach consensus on fossil fuels, the 80-year-old leader gave a meandering response using a scene he said was from a John Wayne movie to explain the decreasing number of climate change skeptics.

“And the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, “He’s a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” “Well, there are a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers about global warming. But not anymore,” Biden said. “All of a sudden, they all realize there’s a problem,” the president said, whispering into the microphone.