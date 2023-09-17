You Can Snag Meghan Markle’s Exact Top, and It’s Inspired By a Beyoncé Birthday Wish

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images.

It turns out Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us. Sure, she may have married a prince, but she’s also a devoted member of the “Beyhive”—as in Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé. The California-based Duchess attended not one, but two Beyoncé concerts during the performer’s Renaissance World Tour stopover in Los Angeles—and did so in impeccable style.

Markle first attended with her husband, Prince Harry, and mother, Doria Ragland, and turned right around a few days later and showed up at another performance, posing with celebs like Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington. She looked like a major disco queen; no crown required. At her second attendance, Markle honored Beyoncé’s Virgo season birthday wish—the singer turned 42 on September 4 and asked concert attendees to wear “fabulous silver fashions”—and we loved Markle’s glamorous head-to-toe look for the outing.

