Capital One’s Venture Business X is now more widely available and offering an intro bonus of 150,000 miles

The Capital One Venture X Business Card could make sense if your business spends a lot each month, and you want to earn travel rewards on those purchases.

The Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only is now more widely available to new applicants.

It’s offering Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Intro Bonus.

If you don’t spend a lot each month on business purchases, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only could be a better fit.

The list of the best premium credit cards hasn’t changed much over the past few years, with big names like the The Platinum Card® from American Express – Product Name Only and Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Product Name Only holding steady. One of the most recent premium rewards cards to join these ranks is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only, with a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Annual Fee annual fee that looks affordable next to cards that charge north of $500 a year to keep open.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only stands out for its strong earning rates and perks like a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel. And now you can get those same benefits and more on a version of the card tailored to small business owners: the Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only.

What to know about the Capital One Venture X Business card

When Capital One first announced the Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only in February 2023, it said the card would only be available to customers through a Capital One Relationship Manager. This is essentially a liaison between business owners and the bank to help facilitate accounts and new lines of credit, and there are certain undisclosed criteria a small business has to meet to qualify for one.

That made the new small business card less accessible, but now Capital One has made the card available for application to all small business owners via its website.

The Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only has a Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Annual Fee annual fee, the same as the personal Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only. Beyond that, the new Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only has several of the same features of the personal version, including:

$300 per year in travel credits toward Capital One Travel bookingsBook through Capital One Travel to earn 5x miles on flights and 10x miles on hotels, and 2x miles on every other purchase10,000 bonus miles each account anniversary yearAn application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheckAccess to Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, and Capital One airport lounges

There are a few notable differences to keep in mind, though:

Unlike the personal card, the Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only is a charge card. This means you have no preset spending limit, but you have to pay your card off in full each month to avoid late fees.The bonus offer has a very high minimum spending requirement, reflecting the fact that this card is for businesses that spend significantly more than the average individual.

Speaking of that bonus offer …

Earn 150,000 miles with the sign-up bonus

The Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Product Name Only is offering a welcome bonus of Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Intro Bonus.

That’s twice the amount of miles you can earn from the personal Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only, which is offering Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Intro Bonus. But you’ll have to spend a lot more — 7.5 times more, to be precise — to earn that higher bonus.

If you own a small business that regularly makes more than $10,000 in purchases each month, this spending requirement could be easy to meet, and you’d get Capital One Venture X Business Card† – Featured Reward Value in value toward travel according to our credit card rewards valuations, which peg Capital One miles at 1.7 cents apiece.

But if your small business is more along the lines of selling a few items on eBay each month, it won’t be worth it to meet such a steep spending requirement in return for those miles, especially when there are plenty of other credit cards offering 100,000 points or more with more reasonable spending requirements.

