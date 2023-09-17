Mikel Arteta praises Gabriel Jesus for the ‘chaos’ he wreaks against the opposition – in the hope tha the Brazilian unleashes hell against Everton

The Brazilian made a £45million move from Man City to Arsenal last season.

His impact on Arteta’s side has been eye-opening despite a string of injuries

Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus has “changed Arsenal’s world” as he enjoys the Brazilian causing “chaos” at Everton on Sunday.

The striker, who spent three years under Arteta at Manchester City before joining for £45million last year, scored off the bench to seal a win against Manchester United on his return from a second heart surgery. knee within a year.

Arteta said: “He’s a fantastic player, a really important player for us. He changed our world last season. He brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to the opponents. He contributed enormously to the progress we made last season.

Of Jesus, 26, bringing the chaos, he said: “In certain areas of the pitch, I love it. In others, I hate it. So that’s where you produce this chaos. He attracts a lot of attention from his opponents with the way he plays and creates space for others. This is one of his great qualities.

Jesus’ full return comes ahead of a trip to a ground where Arsenal have not won since Arsène Wenger was manager, and have lost four of their five games at Goodison Park since then.

Gabriel Jesus’ impact on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team cannot be underestimated – as his manager was keen to attest

But this time around, the Gunners are bolstered by recent additions William Saliba, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Ben White – all over 6ft tall.

“Sometimes we can’t avoid a battle,” Arteta said. “There are certain (air) balls that you have to prove yourself on, and they have a certain style of play that they are extremely good at.

“Our record speaks for itself. We’re going to have to earn it, we’re going to have to be at our best.