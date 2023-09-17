Flagstar Bank Mortgage Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

The bottom line: Flagstar Bank Mortgage is one of the best USDA loan lenders, and it’s a solid choice for a wide variety of mortgage types. Flagstar has a lot of positive online customer reviews, and it has one of the best rate comparison tools we’ve seen.

About Flagstar Bank Mortgages

You can get the following types of home loans from Flagstar:

Conforming loansJumbo loansFHA loansVA loansUSDA loansHFA, also known as housing finance agency loans or state bond programs, which are geared toward first-time and low-income homebuyers (available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin)Construction loansRenovation loansProfessional loans for individuals just starting out in careers that typically require expensive degrees, like medicine or lawITIN loansHome equity loans and HELOCs

Flagstar Bank has branches in California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, and it provides mortgages in all 50 US states.

Is Flagstar Bank Trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau gives Flagstar an A+ rating. A strong BBB score indicates that a company responds effectively to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is transparent about business practices.

Flagstar Bank doesn’t have any public controversies.

On its Zillow lender profile, Flagstar bank has a 4.97 out of 5-star rating, based on over 2,900 customer reviews.

While Flagstar is overall well-rated, it ranked poorly in J.D. Power’s 2022 US Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study, which measures customer satisfaction with the companies that service their mortgages. This means that borrowers who have already closed on their mortgage and are making their monthly mortgage payments to Flagstar aren’t having as good of an experience as borrowers with other lenders.

Flagstar Bank Interest Rates and Fees

Flagstar makes it easy to customize your rates online to get a good idea of what you’ll pay. Enter your purchase price, down payment amount, zip code, and more to see a personalized rate.

Flagstar charges an underwriting fee of $845 and a $550 processing fee. It may charge other lender fees, too, such as an application or origination fee — but it depends on your mortgage type and location.

According to Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data, in 2022, the average borrower getting a conventional mortgage with this lender paid $3,460 in origination charges, which is about average compared to other lenders. These origination charges include both lender fees and discount points, which is a fee the borrower can pay up front to lower their interest rate.

Flagstar Bank Mortgage: Overall Rating

Flagstar Bank Mortgage: Pros and Cons

Variety of mortgage types

Offers some housing finance agency loans for low-income or first-time buyers

Easily see and compare customized rates

Doesn’t accept alternative forms of credit, like proof that you pay bills on timeNo reverse mortgagesIts servicing ranks low in customer satisfaction

Flagstar Bank Mortgage FAQs

Is Flagstar a legitimate mortgage lender?

Yes, Flagstar is a real mortgage lender. Flagstar Bank has an A+ rating from the BBB and many positive online customer reviews. In addition to mortgage lending, Flagstar also offers banking and investing services.

What is the minimum credit score for a mortgage with Flagstar?

You’ll need at least a 620 credit score to get a conforming mortgage with Flagstar Bank. Other loan types may have different minimum score requirements.

Is Flagstar Bank a direct lender?

Yes, Flagstar Bank is a direct lender. This means it originates its own loans, as opposed to a mortgage broker, which connects borrowers with multiple lenders to find the best fit.

Is Flagstar Bank a good bank?

We give Flagstar Bank an overall rating of 4.49 out of 5 stars for its mortgage offerings. Flagstar offers a wide range of loan types, ranks high in customer satisfaction, and offers a number of affordable mortgage products.

How Flagstar Bank Compares

Flagstar Bank vs. Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage – Product Name Only advertises a speedy process in which it will underwrite your loan in six hours, process your loan in seven days, and close in one day. Overall, it’s one of our stronger lenders, though it doesn’t offer quite as many loan options as Flagstar Bank.

Additionally, if you want to explore rates, Flagstar makes it much easier to do so than Movement. Flagstar’s rate quote tool lets you input a few different factors and compare rates on a variety of loans. To see Movement’s rates, you’ll need to fill out an online form and provide your contact information.

Movement Mortgage review

Flagstar Bank vs. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage FHA Mortgages – Brand Name is one of the best mortgage lenders available, and it’s a particularly good choice if you’re looking for a renovation loan. You may also be able to use alternative credit, such as rent payment history, to apply with this lender.

But Flagstar Bank’s wide range of mortgage products makes it hard to beat. And while Flagstar is transparent about the rates it offers, Fairway doesn’t display any of its mortgage rates online.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Flagstar Bank Mortgages

To review Flagstar Bank’s mortgage offerings, we used our methodology for reviewing mortgage lenders.

We look at four factors — loan types, affordability, customer satisfaction, and trustworthiness — and give each a rating between 1 and 5, then average these individual ratings for the overall lender rating. Lenders get higher ratings if they offer a high number of loan types with affordable features, have positive customer reviews, and don’t have any recent public controversies.

