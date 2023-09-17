Nepo Baby of the Week: Drew Barrymore, the Strike Scab?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

It’s a popular warning on Twitter not to count on celebrities for anything aside from the jobs they’re handsomely paid to do. Yet nothing could prepare the internet for a certain scandal involving our typically beloved Nepo Baby of the Week.

As of last Sunday, Hollywood royalty and daytime-TV host extraordinaire Drew Barrymore has been declared a scab. And between this development and the recent news that Lizzo is possibly a tyrant and Guy Fieri is buddies with Donald Trump, no one knows what to do with themselves. Is there anyone left who’s safe to stan?? (The answer is obviously no.)

Let’s start from the beginning. Last weekend, the Emmy-nominated multihyphenate announced that she was resuming her syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 18 amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. In a poorly written Instagram statement that was seemingly not vetted by a publicist, she explained her “difficult” decision to go on with Season 4, stating that she should return to her post with “astute humility.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.