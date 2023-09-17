Lauren Boebert Now Admits She Vaped in Theater: ‘I’m Truly Sorry’

Reuters

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has walked back her assertion that she was not vaping in a crowded Denver theater last weekend when she was kicked out of the venue. After surveillance footage emerged appearing to call BS on her claim, the Colorado Republican on Friday admitted in a statement that “it’s clear now that was not accurate.”

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” she said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast.

Writing that she never intended to “mislead” anyone, she added: “We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.