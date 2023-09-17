The Rock RETURNS to WWE for the first time in four years as wrestling legend stuns fans by making shock appearance at SmackDown show

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

After a long absence from WWE, superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made his highly anticipated return to the ring during an episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado.

Just hours after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show – live on the University of Colorado campus – The Rock showed up at the wrestling promotion where he made a name for himself.

McAfee, who is a WWE commentator, was in the ring with 2022 United States Champion Austin Theory when The Rock made his sudden entrance.

Johnson has been out of the ring since October 2019 – when he appeared on SmackDown’s 20th anniversary show.

The Rock was greeted with massive cheers from the crowd at Ball Arena – who were then treated to a small demonstration of his wrestling abilities.