Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    News

    The Rock RETURNS to WWE for the first time in four years as wrestling legend stuns fans by making shock appearance at SmackDown show

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    The Rock RETURNS to WWE for the first time in four years as wrestling legend stuns fans by making shock appearance at SmackDown show

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

    By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 8:33 p.m. EDT, September 15, 2023 | Update: 8:49 p.m. EDT, September 15, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    After a long absence from WWE, superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made his highly anticipated return to the ring during an episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado.

    Just hours after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show – live on the University of Colorado campus – The Rock showed up at the wrestling promotion where he made a name for himself.

    McAfee, who is a WWE commentator, was in the ring with 2022 United States Champion Austin Theory when The Rock made his sudden entrance.

    Johnson has been out of the ring since October 2019 – when he appeared on SmackDown’s 20th anniversary show.

    The Rock was greeted with massive cheers from the crowd at Ball Arena – who were then treated to a small demonstration of his wrestling abilities.

    Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made his return to WWE during a SmackDown show in Denver

    The Rock RETURNS to WWE for the first time in four years as wrestling legend stuns fans by making shock appearance at SmackDown show

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 6 Shot In Downtown Denver Saturday Night

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Dannii Minogue labels Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ who ‘wouldn’t take no for an answer’ in resurfaced interview

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Gunman Protests Outside President Biden’s Delaware Home

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 6 Shot In Downtown Denver Saturday Night

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Dannii Minogue labels Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ who ‘wouldn’t take no for an answer’ in resurfaced interview

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Gunman Protests Outside President Biden’s Delaware Home

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Lampedusa: EU and Italian leaders announce action plan

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy