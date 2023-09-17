Perth dad fuming after his six-year-old daughter returned from school with a ‘sick’ Father’s Day gift

Daughter brought home printed activity dice as a gift

One of his options was a chip for “when all else fails.”

A six-year-old girl came home from school with a “disgusting” Father’s Day gift, leaving her dad stunned and furious.

The pupil from Connolly Primary School, north of Perth, came home with a printed activity die which suggested ways to cheer up dads when they were in a bad mood.

One option was a bullet point – with instructions to take “when all else fails”.

Trent Howard said he was “disgusted” that his six-year-old daughter was given an item that appeared to incite suicide from a teacher at Connolly Primary School.

“Perth father Trent Howard furious after his daughter received a ‘disgusting’ gift from her teacher for Father’s Day. Photo: 9NEWS

“To create this and distribute this, it’s disgusting,” he told 9News.

“If you have enough, shoot yourself”, what else can I say (could it be interpreted as such). »

“I have a weird sense of humor, (but) that’s not part of anyone’s sense of humor.”

Mr Howard’s wife, Renea, said the teacher told her the gift was meant to be a joke.

“It wasn’t funny,” she said.

A psychologist also warned the incident could have far-reaching repercussions for the child and his parents.

“Children can take things very literally, it can play on their minds, they may not have the language to express what is distressing them,” psychologist Bailey Bosch told Channel 9.

Ms Bosch added that adults could also be seriously “triggered” by the mention of things like bullets and death.

The “suggestion” on activity dice that caused a scandal. Photo: 9NEWS

This shocking incident comes amid a mental health crisis for young Australians.

Around 1 in 7 children aged 4 to 17 have recently suffered from a mental health disorder in Australia, according to Health Direct.

The WA Department of Education said the school apologized to parents after a “serious lapse in judgment”.

“While I understand the candy activity, it was clearly not thought through and should never have happened,” WA Department of Education deputy chief executive of schools Melesha Sands said. to NCA NewsWire in a statement.

“The school has since apologized to parents and will not repeat this activity in the future.

“The principal also apologized directly to a parent who made a complaint.

“I would also like to apologize to parents and reiterate that this activity was not appropriate for students, which was discussed with the school.”