Clark University flooding: Students struggle to get out of flooded dorm as torrential downpours swamp Atlanta with three hours’ worth of rain in just FIFTEEN minutes

Footage shows the terrifying moment a student found himself trapped in the basement of a flooded dormitory at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday.

Parts of downtown Atlanta received three hours of rain in just 15 minutes

Video captured the moment the trapped girl screamed in pain as other students tried to escape down the hallway.

University students in Atlanta were forced to flee their flooded dorms after torrential downpours swept through the city Thursday, bringing three hours of rain in just 15 minutes.

Video posted by Reddit user Wheresmythot captured the thrilling moment a Clark Atlanta University girl had her leg trapped between a door and a refrigerator.

The girl could be heard screaming painfully as her friends frantically tried to free her as water gushed at their feet.

Central Georgia experienced flash flooding Thursday afternoon due to a powerful storm that dumped two inches of rain in less than two hours.

Downtown received three hours of rain in just 15 minutes. Floodwaters swallowed cars and turned parking lots into lakes. The Georgia Aquarium located in the area was closed for the remainder of the day.

Cars were engulfed by floodwaters and floating in the streets

Atlanta police confirmed a student was pulled out of a flooded dorm after becoming trapped.

A student who helped save the trapped girl said in a TikTok video: “What happened was a door collapsed on her leg and other objects collapsed on her the door.”

“It wasn’t just the water coming through the window. Water was coming through the walls.

Students said the college moved those living in the basement to another floor, but did not attempt to have them leave the building.

While the video shows an exit sign in the basement, students said they had to go up to another floor to exit the building.

Student Ejon Woods said his car was destroyed by extreme weather.

“It’s completely total. I took all my things out. It’s my only means of transportation. I don’t know what to do from here,” he said Atlanta New Premiere.

The roads were still covered in mud and cars were swallowed up by floodwaters.

Ashley Clark posted videos on Facebook and wrote: ‘dorms are flooded, there is no power’

Bernard Johnson collects his belongings from his flooded rental car in downtown Atlanta

Heavy rain pushed through flooded streets in downtown Atlanta

Student Cherish Turner described the flash floods as “scary”.

“I looked out the window and saw the big flood and more videos of the floating cars were coming,” he said. 11 Alive.

Videos posted by Ashly Clark show roads were still covered in mud and cars engulfed by floodwaters.

A spokesperson for Clark Atlanta University said authorities responded quickly to the incidents to support students during the flooding.

The university said crews were working to assess the damage and make repairs.

“All students living in residential areas affected by flooding are being relocated to new accommodation,” a statement said.

We will continue to assess the impact of severe weather,” the university said in a statement.

Downtown Atlanta was under a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday. Although thunderstorms are typical on summer afternoons in the South, a few gust fronts, defined as “the leading edge of the thunderstorm downdraft,” created more storms and flash flooding.