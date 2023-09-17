The Wonder Years has been canceled by ABC after the reboot’s second season suffered from low viewership and poor reviews

<!–

The rebooted version of The Wonder Years has been officially canceled by ABC.

The news about the program was announced on Friday through various media Deadline reported that the program suffered from low viewership and poor reviews throughout its second and final season.

The show, which was renewed for another run last May, served as a new incarnation of the classic ABC sitcom, starring Fred Savage.

The 47-year-old actor was also one of the rebooted versions of The Wonder Years executive producers and directors.

However, the performer was removed from the project in May last year after being accused of various forms of misconduct.

The new version of The Wonder Years focused on a middle-class African-American family living in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s.

The program followed Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, as he came of age while dealing with various changes in the social climate.

Don Cheadle voiced the older version of the character and served as the program’s narrator.

Other cast members in the project included Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki.

Lee Daniels, best known for his work on shows like Empire and Star, also served as one of the show’s executive producers.

It was initially announced that a rebooted version of The Wonder Years, which originally ran from 1988 to 1993, was in the works in July 2020.

Much of the cast signed on to appear in the project over the next year.

The pilot episode of Wonder Years eventually premiered on September 22, 2021, to high praise from critics.

The show’s first season had a total of 22 episodes, with the last one debuting in May of last year.

The show was also renewed for a second run of episodes that same month, and the final season, which consisted of ten episodes, premiered last June.

Several of the show’s performers were nominated for various awards during its run, with Williams and Hill receiving honors at the 53rd and 54th NAACP Image Awards.

The Wonder Years as a whole currently has a 96% rating Rotten tomatoes.