Aaron Rodgers backs Deion Sanders after the Colorado coach’s hilarious response to Jay Norvell’s sunglasses jibe: ‘If there’s a lot of people s*** talking, you must be doing something right’

Deion Sanders was the target of criticism from a rival coach this week

But Aaron Rodgers thinks there’s a good reason for the trash talk.

Deion Sanders has gained a lot of new fans thanks to his training in Colorado – and one of them is none other than Aaron Rodgers.

Sanders, who previously impressed at Jackson State, surprised the college football world with a 2-0 start at Colorado — and the Buffaloes already have a target on their back.

In the midst of Coach Prime’s hilarious response to criticism from Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, Rodgers had this to say:

“I’m a Colorado fan. I’m a fan of what Deion does,” Rodgers said on Friday’s “Pat McAfee Show,” taped from Boulder.

“If there are a lot of crows pecking and a lot of people talking, you must be doing something right. He shut up the national championship team (TCU) the first week, then someone said something the second week and he shut up (Nebraska), and someone said something the third week, and they’re about to shut them up. standing too.

Aaron Rodgers was full of praise for Deion Sanders and Colorado on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Deion Sanders has received a lot of praise for his training so far in Colorado.

The injured Jets quarterback was referring to Norvell’s comments Wednesday, in which he criticized Sanders’ signature look.

“I sat down with ESPN today. I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took off my hat and my glasses,” Norvell said on his radio show, “Coach’s Show.”

“I said that when I talk to adults, I take off my hat and my glasses. That’s what my mother taught me.

Sanders took the comments in stride, handing out sunglasses to Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim during an appearance Friday on “First Take.”

In a video posted Friday to Sanders’ Instagram, he also gave his team glasses from his Blenders line and reiterated that the CU-CSU game is “personal” but that CSU “doesn’t realize they’re me just helped with my stuff.”

On Thursday, Sanders first learned of Norvell’s comments and used them as “ammunition” for his players.

“I’m minding my own business, watching film to prepare myself, to come here and be the best coach I can be,” he said. “And I looked up and read some shit they said about us,” he told his players on video.

“Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about anyone?” All we do is come out here, work hard and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition…

Deion Sanders added a little more spice to CU’s rivalry game by giving First Take his sunglasses

Sanders gave his Buffaloes team a pair of his Blenders frames in a video posted Friday

Rodgers was injured when he was sacked by Leonard Floyd a few minutes into the game.

“It was just going to be a good game, but they made mistakes and made it personal,” he said, as his players finished his sentence and delivered the last word.

As for Rodgers, his season came to a shocking end Monday night as he tore his Achilles tendon against the Bills.

He acknowledged on “McAfee” that he faced a difficult road to recovery, but it certainly seemed like he was determined to return next season.

“What I would like to say is: give me the doubts. Give me the doubts, give me the schedules. Give me anything that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is a little extra percent of inspiration, that’s all I have need,” he said.

“Give me your doubts, give me your predictions and then watch what I do.”