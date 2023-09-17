GOP Contenders Fight to Outshine Each Other at Christian Confab

Reuters

When Donald Trump stepped on stage at a gathering of the religious right on Friday night, he had revenge at the top of his mind.

After boasting that a T-shirt featuring his mugshot was the highest selling “ever in history,” the indicted former president and 2024 hopeful laid out his plans, should he win the election, to begin handing out pardons “on day one.”

“The moment I win the election, I will appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly persecuted by Biden,” Trump, who incited a riot on Jan. 6, told the crowd back in the city where it all went down.

