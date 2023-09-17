Voice referendum: Disturbing moment Albury Yes campaigner is confronted by No voter insisting she try and change his mind

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The moment a Yes23 activist was confronted by a man who stormed into a meeting and demanded organizers change their minds on the referendum has been revealed online.

Friday’s private planning meeting between members of the Yes campaign was interrupted in Albury, on the NSW-Victoria border, by Bradley Beaven.

The agitator filmed himself entering the meeting venue before being encountered by an activist in a hallway.

He then insists that she change her mind and convinces him to vote yes.

After repeatedly telling Mr. Beaven that the event was not public before threatening to call the police, he threatened to call the authorities himself.

This is not the first time Mr Beaven has been caught harassing Yes23 activists, having filmed himself doing the same last week in Melbourne.

Bradley Beaven (pictured) attempted to organize a private Yes23 campaign meeting before confronting a campaigner and demanding she change her mind on the referendum.

In the video, Mr. Beaven immediately identifies himself as a “vote no,” prompting the activist to show him the door.

“I wish you would change your mind,” he asks.

“Actually, it’s not an open meeting, it’s a planning meeting for our campaign, so you’ll see us in the street doing things,” responds the Yes campaigner.

“I just wish you would change your mind while I’m here now, why are you voting yes,” he persists.

The activist quickly loses patience with his line of inquiry as he continues to try to provoke debate.

“I just wish you would change your mind,” he insists.

“Well, you’ll see us outside,” she repeats.

“No, for now,” asks Mr. Beaven.

The two then talk to each other about who is more disrespectful before the activist notices that Mr. Beaven is recording the exchange.

“You did not ask my permission to film myself,” the activist said.

“I have my own permission, thank you,” Mr. Beaven replies.

After Mr. Beaven refuses to leave and continues filming, the woman says she will get the police involved, which seems to inflame her.

“Call the police because you should be arrested and charged with treason against the people of this country,” Mr. Beaven retorts as he is escorted from the building.

As he walks toward the exit, Mr. Beaven begins yelling “VOTE NO” while he was still within earshot of the meeting.

“You sold out traitors to this fucking country. »

Mr Beaven continues to shout as he walks through the dark, empty streets with two friends, one of whom is wearing a “f*** the system” t-shirt.

A week before attempting to crash Yes23’s organizational meeting, Mr Beaven brazenly called another activist a “f***ing mind” in Melbourne’s CBD.

Mr Beaven has previously clashed with Yes23 activists, most recently filming himself in Melbourne’s CBD last week doing the same.

The agitator approached an activist who was handing out flyers and called him a variety of names, including a traitor.

Sticking to his familiar script, Mr Beaven also called the Melbourne activist a “fucking traitor dog” after their altercation.

The man, who was harmlessly handing out flyers at the time, quietly stood there and faced the abuse before walking away.

Mr Beaven said the verbal attack was justified because he had been heckled by three Yes campaigners earlier in the day.

He said he only left the area “because there were children around.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Yes23 for comment.

There is less than a month left before Australians decide whether they want to support having an Indigenous voice in Parliament in the constitution.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned of the consequences of a no vote in a speech he gave in Adelaide announcing the date of the vote.

“On October 14, you will not be asked to vote for a political party or a person. You are asked to say yes to an idea whose time has come,” Albanese told the audience.

“Let’s be very clear about the alternative. Voting no is going nowhere. This closes the door to this possibility of moving forward. Don’t close the door on constitutional recognition… don’t close the door on the next generation of Indigenous Australians. Vote yes.

The question posed to Australians will be: “A Bill: to amend the constitution to recognize Australia’s first peoples by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice.” Do you approve of this proposed change?