Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star left out of Atlanta trip as Argentina captain stays at home and tucks into pizza amid injury fears

Lionel Messi did not travel to Atlanta with his Inter Miami teammates this weekend as he continues to recover from a mysterious fitness issue.

Tata Martino’s men have already traveled to Atlanta for their final MLS match on Saturday night, but it appears that Miami will be without their star man.

Late Friday night, Messi shared a clip on his Instagram Story that shows him opening a pizza delivery box from Banchero Miami – an Argentinian pizzeria in Miami Beach.

Earlier today, Inter’s official Instagram account uploaded photos of Sergio Busquets, Josef Martinez and DeAndre Yedlin boarding the plane to Atlanta.