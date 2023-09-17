Lauren Boebert says she ‘genuinely’ doesn’t remember vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show after surveillance video is released

Lauren Boebert departs after speaking with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized after footage of her behavior while watching “Beetlejuice” was released. Footage included a clip of her vaping while in her seat.Boebert, who initially said she did not vape at the show, said she “genuinely” did not recall doing so.

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized for vaping in a theater during a September 10 performance of “Beetlejuice” after initially denying reports.

Local news outlet The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that Boebert was kicked out of a performance of the Broadway show at the Buell Theater. Officials cited vaping as one of the reasons guests complained about the GOP congresswoman’s presence.

A pregnant woman who asked Boebert to stop vaping told the Post that Boebert lashed out and called her a “sad and miserable person.”

At the time, representatives for Boebert said that she did not vape at the show.

Surveillance video later obtained and released by local station 9NEWS Denver revealed that was not the case. In the video, Boebert appears to be seen putting something to her lips and blowing out aerosol mist.

Boebert said in a statement sent to Insider that she “genuinely did not recall vaping that evening” when speaking with her team about what had happened.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” Boebert wrote.

Boebert continued: “Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.”

Boebert also cited her “public and difficult divorce,” which the representative said had resulted in a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

Insider reported Friday that Boebert’s divorce will likely be finalized in October, but an attorney said it is unclear if her husband Jayson Boebert is cooperating with the proceedings.

The Denver Arts and Venues did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider