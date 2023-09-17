Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley rushed to the emergency room with pneumonia and is expected to spend DAYS in the hospital… while his wife reveals there is a ‘possibility of heart failure’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley is facing another health crisis as his wife Ariana Cooper Whibley revealed on Friday that he is in hospital with pneumonia.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post with a photo of the Canadian rocker, 43, being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher wearing a mask.

“Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary, but the universe had a different plan for us,” Ariana, 32, wrote in the caption. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now spend the next few days here in the hospital as he battles pneumonia.”

She then revealed the severity of the situation by revealing the stress caused by the inflammatory condition of the lung.

“The most frightening thing is that his heart is under a lot of pressure and they tell us there is a risk of heart failure,” she continued, her words clearly showing sadness.

The couple, who celebrated eight years on August 30, are the proud parents of two children: son Lydon, three, and daughter Quentin, six months.

Referring to the rocker’s past health issues, including collapsing from severe liver and kidney damage due to his admitted alcoholism, Ariana confessed that the emergency has brought back difficult memories from the recent past.

“This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this, but it brings back a lot of difficult memories seeing him again in a hospital bed, connected to wires and IVs,” she said.

A second photo on her Instagram page showed a close-up of the model’s hand in Whibley’s as he lay in his hospital bed with a pulse oximeter clipped to his finger.

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome, but that doesn’t make it any easier to see,” the California native added before concluding: “I will do my best to to keep everyone informed. but if you can keep him in your heart in the coming days, we can really use it.’

Whibley, now 43, collapsed in the kitchen of his home in April 2014 due to his liver and kidney failure.

Doctors eventually placed him in a coma for a week to help his body detox from alcohol, which ultimately put him on the road to recovery where he eventually became sober, according to People.

After his recovery from the hospitalization and his wife’s depression and suicide attempt, the couple decided to get sober together.

Past health scare: The Sum 41 frontman’s health problems include collapsing from severe liver and kidney damage due to his admitted alcoholism in 2014

Family matters: The rocker and his wife are the proud parents of two children: son Lydon, three, and daughter Quentin, six months

“We said, ‘We’re going to take our lives seriously at this point and figure this out,’” Whibley told People in 2021.

A year after his hospitalization, in 2015, the Best Of Me singer opened up about his journey to being clean and sober.

‘It was the right time in my life for this to happen. I’m glad it happened now and not when I was fifty because my body couldn’t handle it. But it’s a shame it had to come to this. But now I feel better than I’ve ever felt. I am healthier. I’m in the best shape of my life.’

News of his latest health emergency comes about four months after Sum 41 announced they would be disbanding as a band at the end of 2023.

‘Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our old and new fans who have supported us in any way they can. It’s hard to put into words the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear it from us first,” posted on their Instagram page in May.

‘Sum 41 is disbanded. We will still be wrapping up all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we look forward to releasing our latest album Heaven:x: Hell, along with a final global headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.”

Breaking up: In May, Sum 41 announced they would be splitting up after one final headlining tour and eighth and final studio album

Acknowledgments: The band thanked fans when announcing their plan to split

Swan song: Last week Sum 41 revealed that their last show in Paris in November 2024 has already sold out

The band, which includes Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo, ended the statement by writing that they are “excited about what the future will bring for each of us.” Thank you for the past 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41’s last show is scheduled for November. 23, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Last week the band announced on Instagram that it has already sold out.

Our last Stadium Show in Paris in November next year is now completely sold out. More than 35,000 skumfuks bought tickets! We have a surprise for you too, so stay tuned…” they wrote in the caption.

Since its founding in 1996, Sum 41 has released seven studio albums, the most recent of which is Order in Decline (2019). Once again, the band plans to release their eighth and final album before breaking up.