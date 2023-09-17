Monday, September 18, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Subject

10:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Extraordinary general assembly of the Supreme Judicial Council, at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, to discuss the start of the new judicial year and other judicial amp;nbsp;administrative matters

18:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the ldquo;Columbia Weaves Peacerdquo; exhibition, organized by the Faculty of Architecture and Design at the Lebanese American University (LAU) and the Colombian Embassy in Lebanon, in Faculty#39;snbsp;exhibition hallnbsp;(Al-Jazairi Building, end of Sadat Street near the LAU campus) -nbsp;exhibitionnbsp;doors open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.nbsp;on Septembernbsp;19 amp; 20, 2023

nbsp;

=========