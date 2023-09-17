Trump extends lead over Republican rivals to 47 POINTS: Ex-president’s support has increased by seven points since debate and surged among WOMEN to keep commanding advantage over DeSantis

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump’s lead over his Republican rivals is growing, according to a new poll, with the 91 charges against him only strengthening his appeal.

A Fox News poll conducted between September 9 and 12 of 1,012 voters shows that Trump now wins 60% of the vote.

His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, had 13 percent.

The four criminal charges against Trump have not dented his popularity: in early May, when only one of his four criminal charges had been filed, Trump was ahead of DeSantis by only 49 percent to 19 percent.

THE latest survey also shows that Trump’s decision to skip the first debate of the Republican primaries, held on August 23, did not harm him either.

Before the debate, Trump had 53 percent and DeSantis had 16 percent.

Donald Trump is seen at a “Pray Vote Stand” summit in Washington DC on Friday

Ron DeSantis, who is struggling to gain traction in the primary race, arrives Friday to speak at the Concerned Women for America Leadership Summit in Washington.

Trump is seen September 9 grilling a hamburger before a college football game in Iowa.

The third candidate, political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, held a steady 11 percent from August to September.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, saw a slight increase in her popularity after the debate, from 4 to 5 percent.

Mike Pence and Tim Scott remain at 3 percent, and Chris Christie at 2 percent.

“Unless something changes, this is Trump’s race to lose,” said Daron Shaw, a Republican pollster who conducted the Fox News poll with Democrat Chris Anderson.

“The question is, how likely is it that something will change enough to shake up Trump’s Republican supporters and cause them to turn to someone else?”

Nikki Haley campaigns in South Carolina on September 8

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech millionaire who has never run for elected office before, burst onto the stage during the first debate.

Trump’s biggest gains, Fox found, came from women, who increased their support for him by 10 points.

Voters under 45, white evangelicals and white men without a college degree also shifted their support to the 77-year-old.

DeSantis, 44, has seen his support decline among women — although he increasingly brings his well-liked wife, Casey, on the campaign trail.

DeSantis’ popularity among women has dropped 8 points since August.

When asked who their second choice candidate was, respondents had a hard time choosing between DeSantis and Ramaswamy, with the two at 33 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Pence did better than his rivals, coming in third with 11 percent.

Even more encouraging for Team Trump is that 65% of respondents said they would definitely support him – up from 58% in June.

Ramaswamy, with an 11 percent increase, and Haley, with a 3 point increase, are the only other candidates who saw an increase in the number of people saying they would definitely support them in November 2024.

He caused a sensation with his divisive statements: his rise in popularity was also accompanied by a rise in disapproval: his unfavorable rating increased by 3 points among Republicans, and by 12 points among all voters.

Haley, meanwhile, had an overall positive evening at the debate: her favorable ratings increased by 9 points and her unfavorable ratings remained stable.