Lauren Boebert FINALLY apologizes for sleazy behavior that got her kicked out of Beetlejuice musical while blaming ANXIETY and her divorce, as viewers slam her over fondling footage

Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert has finally apologized for her sleazy behavior during a trip to see the musical Beetlejuice at a Denver theater.

Boebert, who became a grandmother earlier this year at the age of 36, blamed her divorce and anxiety about being in public on being caught fondling her “Democrat” boyfriend Quinn Gallagher, waving hands, singing loudly, using flash photography and vaping.

After being kicked off the show last Sunday, she asked an usher: “Do you know who I am?” and gave a staff member the finger.

The controversial congresswoman initially denied the claims, claimed the vape smoke was actually coming from a fog machine and issued a sarcastic statement downplaying the anger.

But she made a surprising about-face Friday night, blaming her behavior on her “public and difficult divorce.”

“These past few days have been difficult and humiliating, and I am truly sorry,” she wrote in a statement.

“There is no perfect model for navigating a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has been a difficult personal time for me and my entire family.”

The salacious footage shows Gallagher rubbing Boebert’s chest during a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver on Sunday.

Shocked viewers watched the footage in recent days – and discovered another unseemly detail on Friday evening.

Gallagher can be seen rubbing his chest, while Boebert pulls on his crotch as the two sit. Neither is exposed – but the display is unedifying.

The Republican lawmaker was asked to leave after bailiffs noticed her vaping and taking photos on her phone.

She also sang loudly and took selfies with the flash, much to the dismay of other spectators.

Addressing the lies she initially told about the incident, Boebert said: “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a highly anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment , I really don’t remember vaping that evening.”

Surveillance footage shows Boebert, wearing a tight, low-cut gold dress and high heels, making a lot of noise as she and Gallagher leave – taking a selfie as she leaves the auditorium and angrily showing her teeth to the staff.

She also gave the ushers the finger. The Denver Post spoke to a pregnant woman who said she sat behind Boebert, but was too afraid to give her name for fear of MAGA retaliation.

The woman claims Boebert responded “no” when asked to stop vaping, sang with his hands in the air, blew vape smoke at her, kissed her date and took videos repeated during the show. Boebert also allegedly told the complainant that she was a “miserable” person.

The eyewitness claims she asked to move the seats during intermission — and theater staff said that wasn’t the only complaint about the erratic lawmaker.

The woman also told the Post that Boebert’s lover, Gallagher, offered to buy them cocktails as a peace offering, which she had to decline due to her pregnancy.

An incident report states that both men received a warning during intermission regarding their behavior.

Boebert is seen with Quinn Gallagher kicked out of a tour of the musical “Beetlejuice” this weekend in Denver

Lauren Boebert is seen on surveillance camera footage giving ushers the middle finger Sunday night at a Denver theater after being evicted.

Security personnel are seen speaking to the MP and Gallagher inside the theater before escorting them out.

DailyMail.com can reveal that Colorado locals and Aspen bar owner Boebert and Gallagher have been dating for several months

But five minutes into the second act, security officials received another complaint about someone making noise and recording the show.

“They told me they wouldn’t leave,” a bailiff said, according to the report.

“I told them they had to leave the theater and if they didn’t they would enter without permission.

“The customers said they wouldn’t leave. I told them I was going to call the Denver police. They said to go get them.

Afterward, Boebert and his smartly dressed date were filmed walking through Denver’s empty nighttime streets.

DailyMail.com revealed Wednesday that Boebert, 36, and Gallagher, 46, a divorced father of a 16-year-old son, had been secretly dating for several months.

According to a well-placed source: “It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.

Once outside, Boebert’s indignation quickly dissipates as she holds hands with her new lover, dances coquettishly and twirls for him in the street as they drive through town – a three-hour drive from his house. Gallagher near Aspen and even further from Boebert’s home in Silt. , Colorado.

The two men were seen holding hands as they left the area and walked down the street.

Surveillance footage shows angry Lauren Boebert escorted from a Denver theater this weekend for alleged bad behavior

It’s unclear exactly when Gallagher and Boebert’s relationship became romantic, but the bar owner is from the congresswoman’s hometown of Rifle, Colorado, and still has family there.

Photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com show Gallagher in his hometown on the outskirts of Aspen, where he owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar with partner Pat Flannigan.

The couple opened the bar, billed as “rustic and unpretentious,” in April 2016 and became co-owners last year.

Boebert’s divorce from Jason, 36, her husband of 18 years and father of her four children, is ongoing after the couple’s shock split in May.

At the time, Boerbert insisted that she had always been faithful throughout their marriage.

In her statement, the second-year MP said: “It is with a heavy burden on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband.

“I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we move through this process.

“I have always been faithful in my marriage and strongly believe in marriage, which makes this announcement even more difficult.”

It is a short walk from the MP’s controversial house in Silt.