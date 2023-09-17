Geagea meets with “National Moderation” bloc delegation in Maarab

NNA – Head of the ldquo;Lebanese Forcesrdquo; Party, Samir Geagea, met todaynbsp;in Maarab with a delegation from the ldquo;National Moderationrdquo; bloc, which included MPs: Walid Al-Baarini, Mohammad Sleiman, Sajihnbsp;Attieh and former MP Hadi Hobeish, in the presence of members of the ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; bloc, MPs: Ghassan Hasbani, Fadi Karam, Antoine Habshi and Elie Khoury.

Following the meeting, Deputy Attieh said thatnbsp;thenbsp;visit wasnbsp;to discussnbsp;reactivatingnbsp;the Klayaat Airport, adding that they received Geagea#39;snbsp;quot;positive support and partnership in this important project, especially for the North and Akkar regions, which suffernbsp;from a lot of deprivation.rdquo;

He added that the LF Chief andnbsp;fellow MPs in the quot;Strong Republicquot; bloc also highlightednbsp;the necessity of activatingnbsp;all economic facilities in the country, especially in the northern region, be it the port or the special economic zone ornbsp;the airport, particularlynbsp;in light of the national, economic and developmental needs for this region. He considered that thenbsp;Klayaat Airport would complement the work of Beirut Airport in various aspects.

Attieh,nbsp;who thanked Geagea and the Lebanese Forces deputiesnbsp;for adopting this project, pointed out that ldquo;all the blocs that we met had a lot of positivity about this project due to its importance…Starting from here, we will now enter the implementation phase and develop plans and a follow-up work mechanism atnbsp;the administrative and logistical levels, and God willing, we will be able to operate the airport in the near future.rdquo;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.