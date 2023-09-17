Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib bound for New York to participate in opening of UN General Assembly

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNAnbsp; – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, left Beirut this morning, heading to New York accompanied by Lebanon#39;snbsp;officialnbsp;delegation, where they will be partakingnbsp;in the opening of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    During his stay in New York, and on the sidelines of the sessionrsquo;s activities, Minister Bou Habib will have a series of meetings and contacts to discuss Lebanese and regional issues.

