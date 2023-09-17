Why Sophie Monk will never return for a Bardot reunion despite rumors the group will tour next year

<!–

Australian pop group Bardot are reportedly in talks to reunite for a tour next year.

However, if the girls get back together, breakout star Sophie Monk likely won’t be part of the project.

Speaking to the Herald Sunoriginal Bardot member Katie Underwood shared her theory behind Monk’s reluctance to return to the group.

“She’s a TV star, a radio star, a movie star, why would she want that?” Underwood, 47, said.

“Without disrespect to ourselves, why would she want to go back to what was essentially her very first job in the industry when she has done so much in entertainment since then,” she added.

Katie Underwood (far left) says Monk is too successful in her solo career to reunite with Bardot. (Bardot pictured in 2000)

While fans wait for official news on a Bardot reunion, Underwood and bandmate Belinda Chapple are promoting themselves as a duo called Ka’Bel.

The pair have released a handful of singles together, including Heartstrings and Broken Hearted.

Chapple has also released a memoir called The Girl in the Band, in which she reveals that Sophie’s departure from Bardot was the reason for the group’s split.

‘I noticed changes in Sophie and changes in management. Strange things happened,” she told the No Filter podcast.

“But I never, not once, thought, ‘The band is going to end and one of us is going solo.’

“I never thought about it until that day I was in our board office and saw everything.”

Belinda went on to say that she, Sophie, Katie, Sally Polihronas and Tiffani Wood all bonded well in the beginning with ‘a lot of hassle’.

Monk continues to have a thriving TV career as presenter of Love Island Australia, Beauty and the Geek, and as a regular panelist on The Hundred with Andy Lee

But things quickly changed among the group of friends when they rose to fame on Popstars as ‘Australia’s answer to the Spice Girls’.

Belinda said Sophie became ‘distant’ and started to ‘separate’ from the other women as she organized her own photo shoots and ‘got the best outfits in film clips’.

Bardot were the biggest girl band in Australia after forming on Popstars in 1999, and despite success with hit singles such as Poison, the group fell apart after just a few years and disbanded in early 2002.

Meanwhile, Monk continues to have a thriving TV career as presenter of Love Island Australia, Beauty and the Geek, and as a regular panellist on The Hundred with Andy Lee.