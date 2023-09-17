AFL superfan Robbie Williams writes an ode to Carlton after their epic knockout final win over Melbourne – after he had previously rubbed salt in the Sydney Swans’ wounds

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When Blake Acres scored the Carlton Blues’ winning goal against the Dees on Friday night, most of the team had no idea the world’s greatest recording artist was cheering them on at home at the same time.

British pop star Robbie Williams is one of the best-selling artists and songwriters of all time and, with 14 No. 1 hits, he is the biggest solo artist in history.

He is also a keen Carlton supporter, taking to social media to celebrate his team’s victory and reaching next week’s preliminary final.

Technically, Williams joined forces with Carlton in 2012 when he gifted a jersey to Australian musician and friend Tim Metcalfe.

But his love for the Blues really began during the 2022 trip to Australia, where he provided the pre-match and half-time entertainment for the AFL grand final.

Robbie Williams reacts to Carlton’s win on Instagram Stories and proves he’s watching the game in another post

It seems Williams’ love of the Blues has reached fanatical levels, with the singing superstar blocking out time from his day to watch their finals matches.

First, he took to social media to celebrate Carlton’s victory over the Sydney Swans while liberally rubbing their wounds.

“Every time, every time, every time I watched the Swans,” Williams sang to his 2.8 million followers.

“The Swans lost to everyone.”

Today, a delighted Williams did it again, taking to social media after the Blues’ thrilling two-point win over the Melbourne Demons to celebrate their success.

This was accompanied by a new song, to the tune of Love is in the Air by Australian singer John Paul Young, about Carlton star Tom De Koning.

“De Koning is in the air, everywhere I look around me,” Williams sings.

“De Koning is everywhere, leaving bodies on the ground.

“And he’s better than his brother, even better than his father.

“There is only one Thomas de Koning, and he is the best we will ever have.

“De Koning is in the air!” Of, of, of, of, of, of.

De Koning was a constant aerial threat for Carlton against Melbourne on Friday night and earned praise from Robbie Williams in song form.

Tom De Koning during Carlton’s epic win over Melbourne and (right) his brother Sam who previously won a premiership with Geelong

The 49-year-old then launched into an impromptu football-style chant.

“The city is ours, the city is ours. A team in Melbourne, the city is ours. he bellowed.

“I can not believe!”

Tom’s brother Sam De Koning played 43 games for Geelong and is already an AFL premiership winner, while their father Terry played 31 games for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s.

Needless to say, Carlton fans are delighted to have such high-profile support, with many members of the Blue Army posting their praise for Williams’ efforts.

“Can we offer this guy a membership please, I’ll be happy to pay for it,” one posted.

“The Baggers have to sing this next time and the week after!! Legend RW!!’ posted another one.

“That wasn’t on my bingo card… but damn, I’m here for it,” added another.

AFL boss Gil McLachlan and Williams pose for a photo with the AFL trophy before last year’s big game.

Williams sang the hit song Kids which he made famous with Kyle Minogue with Australian star Delta Goodrem at the 2022 AFL grand final.

Williams was blown away by the Australian Rules sport during his trip to the United States last year and adopted Carlton partly because navy blue is his favorite color.

“It’s ridiculous how many teams there are in one place,” Williams said in an interview with Channel 7 ahead of last year’s grand final.

“Melbourne seems to have 300 teams for some reason.

“That’s why it’s so difficult to choose a team for me.

“I’m still choosing, (but) I think I’m going for Carlton.

“They sent their coach (Michael Voss) today to come and say hello. We had a good chat and they bought me a shirt and I’m easily swayed.

“I also like that white emblem they have on the front and the navy blue one.”