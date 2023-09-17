Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Hope of finding survivors in Libya’s floods has diminished

    NNA – Hopes of finding survivors in Derna in eastern Libya have diminished, six days after violent floods swept the city and killed thousands of people, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    A strong storm struck eastern Libya on Sunday, and heavy rains in huge quantities caused the collapse of two dams in Derna, causing water to flow strongly into a river that is usually dry.

    Parts of the city, along with its buildings and infrastructure, were swept away with it. The water flowed several meters high, destroying the bridges linking the east and west of the city.

