    Russian Defense Minister receives the North Korean leader in Vladivostok

    NNA – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived today in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, where he was received by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu before boarding a warship, according to what quot;Agence France-Pressequot; reported quotingnbsp;the Russian official news agency quot;TASSquot;.

    The agency said that Kim, who has been visiting Russia since Tuesday on his first trip abroad since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, arrived at Knevichy Airport in Vladivostok from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he visited aviation factories on Friday.

    Shoigu showed Kim at Knevichy Airport a MiG-31 fighter equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, according to the same source.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Kim Jong-un would attend a quot;paradequot; of the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok.

