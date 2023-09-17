Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Washington welcomes Saudi Arabia’s invitation to the Houthis to a dialogue in Riyadh: An important step towards peace

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The US State Department welcomed Saudi Arabiarsquo;s invitation to a delegation from the Houthi group to hold talks in Riyadh, describing it as ldquo;an important step towards peace,rdquo; according tonbsp;quot;Reutersquot;.

    It said: ldquo;This important step towards peace expands the scope of a series of exchanges between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis,quot; adding that quot;talks in Riyadh come in the wake of a visit by senior American officials to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE last week to consult with our partners in the region and the Yemeni parties regarding a practical path towards peace.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy