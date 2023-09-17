Washington welcomes Saudi Arabia’s invitation to the Houthis to a dialogue in Riyadh: An important step towards peace

NNA – The US State Department welcomed Saudi Arabiarsquo;s invitation to a delegation from the Houthi group to hold talks in Riyadh, describing it as ldquo;an important step towards peace,rdquo; according tonbsp;quot;Reutersquot;.

It said: ldquo;This important step towards peace expands the scope of a series of exchanges between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis,quot; adding that quot;talks in Riyadh come in the wake of a visit by senior American officials to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE last week to consult with our partners in the region and the Yemeni parties regarding a practical path towards peace.quot;

