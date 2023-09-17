AFL legend Ron Barassi dead, aged 87

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL legend Ron Barassi has died aged 87, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“After a full and extraordinary life, Ronald Dale Barassi, 87, passed away today due to complications related to a fall,” the statement said.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by a loving family. We ask for privacy at this time.

Barassi was a seminal figure in Australian rules football and was the first player inducted into the Hall of Fame as a legend.

AFL legend Ron Barassi has died aged 87, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Barassi was a seminal figure in Australian rules football and was the first player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a legend.

Barassi’s football journey began in 1953 when he joined the Melbourne Football Club as a player. His exceptional skills, determination and leadership qualities contributed significantly to Melbourne’s success in the 1950s and 1960s, winning six premierships, including two as captain.

Moving into coaching, Barassi’s innovative methods and strategic ideas reshaped the game. He achieved premiership victories as a player and coach of Carlton Football Club in 1968 and 1970, demonstrating his prowess in the two cases.

At North Melbourne, Barassi’s coaching talent reached its peak, leading the team to premierships in 1975 and 1977. His ability to turn underperforming teams into champions solidified his reputation as a coaching genius. coach.

Beyond his sporting exploits, Barassi was known for his philanthropic work and community involvement, reflecting his character and leaving a positive impact on society.

Her father Ron Barassi Senior – who played for the Melbourne Football Club – was the inspiration for her illustrious career.

After Barassi Senior was tragically killed in action in Tobruk while serving in World War II, his son followed his footballing footsteps to Melbourne.

Big and fearless and guided by his father’s coach Norm Smith, he pioneered the ruck rover role and dominated the sport for decades.

His move to Carlton in 1964 was a historic moment for the sport, landing a big paycheck in what was dubbed “the most audacious signing in league history”.

More soon