Nassar invites sports associations heads in Jbeil to a consultative meeting upcoming Friday, in presence of Kallas

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, invited the heads of sports associations in the Jbeil district, to a consultative meeting next Friday, September 22nd, at 5:00 p.m.nbsp;at the Byblos Sur Mer Hotel – Jbeil, in the presence of Caretakernbsp;Minister of Youth and Sports Georges Kallas.

The meeting will be devoted to discussingnbsp;the sports and youth situationnbsp;of the associations and ways to support them according to a sustainable plan, to be followed by a meeting with Arab youth participating in the ldquo;Youth Tourismrdquo; activity within thenbsp;ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Youth 2023quot; functions.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.