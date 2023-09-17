Kelly Gale and fiance Joel Kinnaman look casually chic at London Fashion Week after celebrating the safe return of the deadly Burning Man festival

<!–

Kelly Gale and her fiancé Joel Kinnaman headed to a party during London Fashion Week on Friday night after returning home safely from the Burning Man festival.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 28, was casually chic as she held hands with her husband during a relaxing night out in the British city.

The beauty opted for a sassy, ​​high-cut black bodysuit paired with light blue satin pants.

She added a silver choker necklace and sky-high boots, along with a clutch bag in a matching shade of black.

For makeup, Kelly opted for a sleek look, including a matte pink lipstick, and wore her hair pulled back from her face.

Joel, meanwhile, opted for a plain white shirt and light beige wide-leg trousers, teamed with tan leather boots.

The engaged duo are getting nice and clean after their harrowing ordeal at this year’s Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert.

More than 73,000 partygoers were told to take shelter and save food and water after a huge downpour turned the site into a mud pit.

“Good to be back in the city,” she wrote to her 1.7 million followers.

Kelly shared before and after photos from the festival, which capture the hellish conditions she and her fiancé faced when the event flooded – and the blissful hours before.

She first posted an “after” shot in which she and Joel, 43, looked somber and held hands as they waded through the muddy grounds of the Nevada desert.

Kelly shielded herself from the harsh weather in a loose-fitting blazer and patterned jeans, while Joel wore a tan T-shirt and matching trousers.

“We’re dressed for completely different climates,” Kelly wrote alongside the photo, adding a laughing emoji.

The final weekend of the hedonistic event came to a standstill as icy, muddy conditions took over.

One festival-goer died during the event, but authorities have not yet provided details about their deaths.