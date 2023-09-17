Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Khauli praises Cyprus’ request to review Syria’s status, calls on Europeans to take Lebanon’s interests into account

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The General Coordinator of the National Campaign to Repatriate Displaced Syrians, Maroun Al-Khauli, praised quot;the position of the Cypriot authorities, member of the European Union, in requesting thatnbsp;the conditionnbsp;of Syria be reviewed bynbsp;ending its status as an unsafe country to which refugees cannot be returned.quot;

    He said: ldquo;We express our deep dissatisfaction with the European position towards the serious humanitarian crisis facing Syrian refugees in countries neighboring Syria. We renew our appreciation and gratitude for the courageous stance of the Cypriot authorities.rdquo;

    Al-Khauli continued,nbsp;quot;We strongly deplore the Lebanese government#39;s failure to follow this noble Cypriot position, and we call on the European Union to urgently re-evaluate the situation in Syria, as some areas there are considered safe…We must take into account Lebanon#39;s interests and deal wisely with neighboring countries such as Turkey, Jordan and Iraq.rdquo;

    He considered that the current European position on Syrian refugees and displaced people in neighboring countries represents a quot;hugenbsp;disappointmentquot; and quot;conflicts with the values ​​of international relations and respect for the sovereignty and interests of states.quot;

    quot;This position threatens all historical relations based on respect for the will of states and their peoples,quot; he asserted,nbsp;calling on the Europeans to quot;reconsider their position and stand by justice in regards tonbsp;the standards for receiving displaced Syrians in Lebanon, which exceed half of its population, while in their countries it does not exceed 0.20%.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy