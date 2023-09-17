Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNRWA Director visits Siblin Municipality, praises Jumblatt’s role in supporting Palestinians in Lebanon

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dr. Dorothy Klaus, visited today the Municipality of Siblin, where she was received by itsnbsp;mayor, Mohammed Ahmed Younis, thanking him for the municipalityrsquo;s support tonbsp;the vocational training center in Siblin, affiliated with UNRWA, and for following up on the conditions of the Palestinian refugees, ldquo;particularly duringnbsp;the recent Ain al-Hilweh security events.quot;

    She also appreciated his efforts in accompanying Democratic Gathering member, MP Bilal Abdallah, during his inspection tour of Palestinian families a few days ago, ldquo;who were displaced from Ain al-Hilweh camp to the training center and UNRWA schools in Siblin, in wake of the security incidents inside the camp.quot;

    Klaus alsonbsp;valuednbsp;the role played by former MP Walid Jumblatt in helping and supporting the Palestinian people in Lebanon.

    Shenbsp;expressed her hope to reach a ceasefire in the camp and evacuate all educational centers affiliated with UNRWA.

    Mayor Younis, innbsp;turn, welcomednbsp;Klaus and the accompanying delegation, praising the role that UNRWA plays ldquo;in helping our Palestinian brothers, in Siblin and all of Lebanon.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy