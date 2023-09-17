UNRWA Director visits Siblin Municipality, praises Jumblatt’s role in supporting Palestinians in Lebanon

NNA – Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dr. Dorothy Klaus, visited today the Municipality of Siblin, where she was received by itsnbsp;mayor, Mohammed Ahmed Younis, thanking him for the municipalityrsquo;s support tonbsp;the vocational training center in Siblin, affiliated with UNRWA, and for following up on the conditions of the Palestinian refugees, ldquo;particularly duringnbsp;the recent Ain al-Hilweh security events.quot;

She also appreciated his efforts in accompanying Democratic Gathering member, MP Bilal Abdallah, during his inspection tour of Palestinian families a few days ago, ldquo;who were displaced from Ain al-Hilweh camp to the training center and UNRWA schools in Siblin, in wake of the security incidents inside the camp.quot;

Klaus alsonbsp;valuednbsp;the role played by former MP Walid Jumblatt in helping and supporting the Palestinian people in Lebanon.

Shenbsp;expressed her hope to reach a ceasefire in the camp and evacuate all educational centers affiliated with UNRWA.

Mayor Younis, innbsp;turn, welcomednbsp;Klaus and the accompanying delegation, praising the role that UNRWA plays ldquo;in helping our Palestinian brothers, in Siblin and all of Lebanon.rdquo;

========R.Sh.