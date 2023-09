Remote villages in Morocco’s Atlas mountains were among the areas hit hardest by the earthquake that struck Morocco last week. Traditional mudbrick houses, which were ill-suited to withstand the strong tremors, cracked or collapsed, killing many inhabitants and leaving survivors homeless. FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago, Tarek Kai and Abdallah Malkawi visited Tolkin, a village located 80 kilometres from Marrakech, as a new truck loaded with supplies arrived to help the stricken population.

Post navigation