Hamieh on paving Kfarshouba Road: 14 days were enough to have it ready for citizens’ access

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Publicnbsp;Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, announced today thatnbsp;paving works on thenbsp;Kafarshouba road have been completed, with commendable efforts from donors and implementers alike.

quot;This road, which extends from the outskirts of the town all the way to Birkat Barsquo;athail, far-reachingnbsp;zero distance with the so-called withdrawal line on the border with occupied Palestine has been accomplished,quot; he said, extending gratitudenbsp;to the Jihad Al-Binaa Development Association for contributingnbsp;half of the total amount required, and to thenbsp;individual donors who contributed the other half. He noted that both the association and the donors dealt with this matter in a spirit of national responsibility that is highly cherished and appreciated.

Hamieh considerednbsp;that works onnbsp;thisnbsp;road constitute the return of Lebanon#39;s official state to a region previously undernbsp;an occupation that has for long dreamt of keeping it away.

Henbsp;addednbsp;that people are invited, as ofnbsp;today, to select this road to reach their farms, and to start an urban workshop on both sides of the roadnbsp;as much as possible. quot;Likewise, they are invited, alongside the state,nbsp;to continue working to make it an attractive road for investment innbsp;its surrounding highlands and plateaus,quot; Hamieh said.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

nbsp;