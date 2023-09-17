Al-Kadiri replaces Al-Shaalan as head of Palestinian National Security in Sidon

NNA – The ldquo;Fatahrdquo; movement announced a change innbsp;thenbsp;leadership of the Palestinian National Security in Sidon, wherenbsp;Muhammad Fahd Al-Kadiri was appointed instead of Abu Iyad Al-Shaalan as its new leader, as the latter served onnbsp;a temporary basisnbsp;succeeding Major General Abu Ashraf Al-Armushi, who was assassinated with four of his companions inside the Ain Al-Hilweh camp last July.

Al-Shaalan remains in his organizational role, where he holds the position of commander of the militia forces and a member of the Fatah district committee.

