Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Kadiri replaces Al-Shaalan as head of Palestinian National Security in Sidon

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The ldquo;Fatahrdquo; movement announced a change innbsp;thenbsp;leadership of the Palestinian National Security in Sidon, wherenbsp;Muhammad Fahd Al-Kadiri was appointed instead of Abu Iyad Al-Shaalan as its new leader, as the latter served onnbsp;a temporary basisnbsp;succeeding Major General Abu Ashraf Al-Armushi, who was assassinated with four of his companions inside the Ain Al-Hilweh camp last July.

    Al-Shaalan remains in his organizational role, where he holds the position of commander of the militia forces and a member of the Fatah district committee.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy