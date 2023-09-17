Red Cross announces its readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the exchange of prisoners

NNA – Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Moscow, Boris Michel, announced that the Red Cross is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the exchange of prisoners if both parties request it, according to quot;Russia Today.quot;

He added: ldquo;I would like to point out that we meet regularly with the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatiana Moskalkova, and discuss various issues, including the issue of prisoners and missing persons, and the protection of civilians. The International Committee does not participate in the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, but we are ready to act as a neutral party and mediator, if that is requested of us.quot;

