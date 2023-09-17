Army unit raids displaced Syrians camps in Bekaa, arrests 43 persons

NNA – Lebanese Army Command -nbsp;Orientation Directorate on Saturday issued the following statement: ldquo;An army unit, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, raided during the weeknbsp;a number of Syrian refugee camps in the Bekaa region,nbsp;arrestingnbsp;43 Syriansnbsp;for surreptitiously entering Lebanon and moving around without identification papers.quot;

The communique added that an investigation has begun with the detainees under the supervision of the concernednbsp;judiciary.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.

nbsp;