Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army unit raids displaced Syrians camps in Bekaa, arrests 43 persons

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Command -nbsp;Orientation Directorate on Saturday issued the following statement: ldquo;An army unit, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, raided during the weeknbsp;a number of Syrian refugee camps in the Bekaa region,nbsp;arrestingnbsp;43 Syriansnbsp;for surreptitiously entering Lebanon and moving around without identification papers.quot;

    The communique added that an investigation has begun with the detainees under the supervision of the concernednbsp;judiciary.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.
    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy