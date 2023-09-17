A Texas family who converted a school bus into a house-on-wheels added a tiny home to the roof for their kids. Take a look inside.

That second phase cost the family $15,000. But they say it’s worth it to be living the dream.

The cost of the “tiny home” loft addition was about $15,000, Jeff said, resulting in a total spend of approximately $50,000 for the complete renovation.

It hasn’t come cheap, but the family told Insider that it’s worth every penny because it’s helped them live out their dreams.

“Our family motto is ‘do the dream,'” Jeff said. “Doing the dream is not necessarily simple. There’s going to be hurdles and there’s going to be things in your way, but the biggest thing you can do is just push through those.”

He added: “The payoff is so far beyond what you can imagine. It’s so worth it.”