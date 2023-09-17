Pregnant Phoebe Tomlinson cradles her baby bump in a chic white dress as she attends the launch of the HUGO collection with her radiant sisters Daisy and Lottie

<!–

Phoebe Tomlinson cradled her baby bump in a chic white dress at the launch of the HUGO x Bella Poarch collection at Flannels in London on Friday.

The pregnant influencer, 19, who is the little sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, oozed confidence in the plunging mini dress.

Phoebe joined her beaming sisters Daisy, 19, and Lottie, 25, at the London Fashion Week event and they posed for family snaps together.

Daisy turned heads in low-rise pink denim pants and a matching crop jacket, teamed with a white crop top.

Mum-of-one Lottie opted for sleek black trousers and jacket, which she wore with a HUGO sports bra.

Sisters! Pregnant Phoebe Tomlinson, 19, joined her beaming sisters Daisy, 19, and Lottie, 25, at the launch of the HUGO x Bella Poarch collection at Flannels in London on Friday

Is called! Mother-of-one Lottie opted for a sleek black trousers and jacket combo, which she wore with a HUGO sports bra

Gorgeous: Influencer Phoebe oozed confidence as she cradled her baby bump in a chic white dress with a plunging neckline

Phoebe revealed she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her footballer boyfriend Jack Varley, 26, in June.

The couple, who started dating in early 2022, appeared in a sweet Instagram video revealing the moment they discovered their children’s gender.

Jack held a huge black balloon with the words ‘Baby Varley?’ decorated it and popped it open to reveal a load of blue confetti.

Phoebe’s pregnancy sees her following in her older siblings’ footsteps, while Louis, 31, shares son Freddie, seven, with ex Briana Jungwirth.

Her older sister, makeup artist Lottie, welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Lucky, with boyfriend Lewis Burton last August.

The Tomlinson family are closer than ever after experiencing a number of heartbreaking tragedies over the years.

The family lost their mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016 at the age of 43, after a battle with leukemia.

Stunning: Hana Cross, 25, stepped out in a tight cream pantsuit for the launch event

Incredibly, she showed off her washboard midriff in a HUGO sports bra

In March 2019, the family was further devastated when Sister Félicité Tomlinson accidentally died of a drug overdose at the age of 18.

In addition to Louis and Lottie, Johannah was mother to twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris, who were only two years old when she died.

When asked if she was sad that her mother wasn’t there to share her happy news, Phoebe told the fan, “I’ve definitely thought about her a lot more since I was pregnant.” I know she is with me and will guide us through it.”