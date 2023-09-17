Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salloum launches cooperation with JAD Association: Revivement of what the authorities killed through their inaction

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, visited today the ldquo;JADrdquo; Association, launchingnbsp;coordination and cooperation between the Syndicate and JAD (Youth Against Drugs).

    Salloumnbsp;considered that ldquo;this cooperation falls within his battle to protect the patients and the youth of Lebanon,quot; addingnbsp;that he is fighting by all available means quot;the smuggled medicine that includes narcotic substances and easy access tonbsp;it in large quantities on the black market which encourages addiction.quot;

    He said: quot;Captagon and neurological medications and similar smuggled drugs are two sides of the same coin:nbsp;drugging and killing people.quot;

    Salloum regretted the quot;inactionquot; andnbsp;quot;turning a blind eyequot; on the part of state authorities in dealing with this dossier, with the exception of some of the security and judicial apparatuses with which he is coordinating.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy