Salloum launches cooperation with JAD Association: Revivement of what the authorities killed through their inaction

NNA – Head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, visited today the ldquo;JADrdquo; Association, launchingnbsp;coordination and cooperation between the Syndicate and JAD (Youth Against Drugs).

Salloumnbsp;considered that ldquo;this cooperation falls within his battle to protect the patients and the youth of Lebanon,quot; addingnbsp;that he is fighting by all available means quot;the smuggled medicine that includes narcotic substances and easy access tonbsp;it in large quantities on the black market which encourages addiction.quot;

He said: quot;Captagon and neurological medications and similar smuggled drugs are two sides of the same coin:nbsp;drugging and killing people.quot;

Salloum regretted the quot;inactionquot; andnbsp;quot;turning a blind eyequot; on the part of state authorities in dealing with this dossier, with the exception of some of the security and judicial apparatuses with which he is coordinating.

