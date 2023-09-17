Do You Agree with the List? Brits Reveal Their 20 Chosen Modern Wonders of the World

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From the Great Pyramid of Giza to the Colossus of Rhodes, many of us grew up learning about the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Now a survey has revealed the 20 modern wonders that have left a lasting impression on Brits.

Several impressive buildings are included on the list, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia, London’s Shard and New York’s One World Trade Center.

But other entries are a little more unusual, including the International Space Station, the Large Hadron Collider and even the Internet.

So, do you agree with the list of wonders of the modern world?

The 20 wonders of the modern world. The Great Wall of China

International Space Station

the Internet

Panama Canal

golden gate bridge

Channel Tunnel

Hubble space telescope

Burj Khalifa

Hoover dam

CERN Large Hadron Collider

Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia

Hanging Gardens of Singapore

The fragment

Shanghai Maglev Train

One World Trade Center

The Palm Jumeirah

Solar impulse

Three Gorges Dam

Antarctic research stations

The artificial islands of Dubai

The survey was commissioned by National Geographic and asked 2,000 Britons what they would consider a modern wonder.

The results revealed that 40 per cent of Britons believe it is time to draw up a new list of the modern wonders of the world.

Uniqueness, degree of engineering marvel, and level of innovation emerged as the top three factors to consider.

Unsurprisingly, the Great Wall of China topped the list.

The incredible wall, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built between the 3rd century BC and the 17th century AD and measures a staggering 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) long.

Other engineering feats that pique our interest include the Panama Canal, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Channel Tunnel, the Three Gorges Dam, and the Hoover Dam.

Meanwhile, Dubai, which is at the forefront of new technologies, is home to three impressive modern wonders.

Its artificial islands, The World and The Universe, make the list, along with The Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa.

At 2,722 feet tall, this is currently the tallest building in the world.

Our fascination with space also seems to have influenced the list.

The International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope made the cut, although Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, was not included.

Finally, the Internet, widely considered humanity’s most important invention, completes the list.

The research was commissioned by National Geographic to coincide with the launch of a new six-part series, ‘Building Impossible with Daniel Ashville’, airing on the channel.

“There are incredible feats of engineering scattered around the world, and it seems inherent to humanity to never stop evolving and developing such creations,” Mr Ashville said.

‘The research is a celebration of these incredible creations and the wonder they can bring to those lucky enough to witness them with their own eyes.

‘But the thing do not ends there; As we speak, there are people pushing the limits further than ever before with new feats of engineering.’