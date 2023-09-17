Kate Langbroek reveals that she is still ashamed of her nude scene in the raunchy soap opera Chances from the 90s: ‘I don’t want anyone to know’

<!–

Kate Langbroek started her career as an actress, but one of her on-screen performances still haunts her.

The Project star appeared in the short-lived soap opera Chances in 1992 and went topless on screen, something she later regretted.

“Every team I’ve worked on, there’s a day where you come in and the guys are kind of giggling and they’ve Googled it. It’s not hard to find,” the 58-year-old says in this week’s issue Stellar magazine.

“I did it in his last days. I think the first day I came to set it up, it was canceled,” she continued.

“And I was devastated because, as I tearfully explained to my then-boyfriend, I was happy to take my clothes off for six weeks, but not for two weeks or whatever it was, right? Strange actress logic’.

Kate hoped no one would see the show as it aired late at night, but she soon realized that even her family had seen her raunchy scenes.

“I think it was a two, which meant it wasn’t until 11pm on Tuesday night. But I’m telling you, take your clothes off on a poorly rated TV show and you’ll know exactly how many people are watching it,” she said.

‘I didn’t tell my parents. I didn’t tell my brother in Queensland. I’m like, I don’t want anyone to know I’m doing this. (And) they all saw it.”

Chances aired on Channel Nine from 1991 to 1992 and featured bizarre, racy storylines.

Kate appeared on the show as the character Severity De Sade, who in one scene seduces a man with the promise of using a cattle prod on him.

She takes off her silver outfit before convincing the man to indulge in her ‘perversions’.

Although best known as a radio and television personality, Kate has also appeared on several shows as an actress, including Neighbors, The Match Committee and Scumbus.

Langbroek has not been on the radio since October, when her The 3pm Pick Up drive show was axed from KIIS FM.