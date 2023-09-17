EXCLUSIVE: Virginia ‘porn Democrat’ Susanna Gibson is seen for the first time since an X-rated video with her husband was leaked online – as voters rally around her

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“She still has my vote” is the message to voters from Susanna Gibson, the scandal that has hit the candidate running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Friends and neighbors spoke to DailyMail.com as Democrat Gibson was seen for the first time since videos emerged of her performing sex acts with her husband for ‘tips’ or ‘tokens’ were leaked online.

Exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com show the X-rated contestant at her home in Henrico, Virginia. She released a statement saying she refused to step down or “be silenced” by the leak, which her lawyer, Daniel Watkins, called a crime amounting to revenge porn.

Wearing Daisy-Dukes and a white tank top, her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, nurse practitioner Gibson, 40, paced outside her large red brick house, seemingly engrossed in a telephone conversation.

It was business as usual for her husband, family attorney John David Gibson, 43, who reported for work at this Louisa, Virginia, law firm.

Gibson, a mother of two, declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com for comment

Earlier in the day, it had been business as usual for her husband, family lawyer John David Gibson, 43, who had reported for work at this Louisa law firm, in Virginia.

When contacted by DailyMail.com, mother-of-two Gibson declined to comment, but neighbors and friends were happy to express their continued support for the woman they see as the victim of “dirty tricks “.

Signs in support of his candidacy still dot the bracing enclave where neocolonial homes line leafy streets and where, on any given day, residents can be found enjoying the neighborhood racquet club’s tennis courts or communal pool.

The videos are no longer active on Recurbate, but can be found on other publicly accessible sites. Gibson denounced the coverage of the videos

A friend, who asked to remain anonymous, admitted: “I was shocked when the details were revealed. I consider her my friend and it’s definitely not the kind of thing you’d expect, but she still has my vote.

“She did the work, she did the legwork and she made her position clear on the issues and that’s what it all comes down to.” I think what came out should never have come out and it was done for the wrong reasons.

She added: “I think maybe it’s different for people of my parents’ generation – they’re familiar with it too and the shock value is definitely harder for them to see past.”

Another admitted: “When I first heard about him, I was totally put off by his application. Maybe it’s my age, I’m in my 60s, but it felt deeply inappropriate.

“But then I thought about it more and thought, ‘Well, look what Donald Trump got away with’… grab ’em by you-know-what and he still became president. I don’t think what she did was that bad.

“Ten years ago this would have been a game changer, but the culture is different today. She was with her husband, there was no infidelity as far as we know. It’s a little complicated. I was once a Republican, but my husband and I have become more liberal in the wake of Trump. I don’t want abortion to be rolled back.

“It will take more than a leaked sex tape to see me vote Republican again.”

Videos of Gibson on the sex site Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online,” were released earlier this week.

Her husband is seen in the background, apparently chatting with others online on the site where the videos are streamed live and without a password.

More than a dozen of Gibson’s videos were archived on another site, Recurbate, as of September 2022 and, although it is unclear when they were live-streamed, his username, which does not is more active, had 5,770 subscribers.

These followers watched footage such as one of the leaked clips in which she tells her husband: “I’ll let you fuck me doggy style in a private room if anyone wants to pay.” That’s the deal.

She told her fans that she had an open relationship with her husband, even though he “doesn’t like to share” and that the money was “for a good cause.”

But this week another friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I still support her. Yes, it made me think, but mostly because it was a question of poor judgment.

“I mean, of course, it occurred to me, ‘Who would run for office when they knew they had this in their closet?’ Maybe it didn’t occur to him that this was archived, my understanding is that no one was ever supposed to record these live broadcasts, so someone broke the law and should be prosecuted .

He added: “She’s certainly guilty of internet ignorance – anything on the internet lives forever.”

“But what am I going to do? Vote for the one who will ban abortion but not ban guns or tax the rich?

Gibson, pictured above with her husband John David Gibson, is running for a highly competitive seat in suburban Richmond. She claims Republicans are responsible for revealing the videos and accuses her Republican rivals of “sex crimes.”

Gibson said the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was what propelled her into political life.

She won the Democratic primary in June and is running against Republican businessman David Owen in what is one of the most competitive districts in the state.

Owen has not commented on the scandal beyond saying he is “sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family” and that he “remains focused” on his own campaign.

Gibson and Owen are competing in the 57th District, an area that includes wealthy Richmond suburbs in Henrico and Goochland counties.

The district went for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 by a 51.2% margin, but in the 2020 congressional midterm elections the split was 50% Democratic to 49.1% Republican.