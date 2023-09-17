Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkey Could Part Ways with EU if Necessary, Erdogan says

    By

    Sep 16, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara could quot;part waysquot; with the European Union if necessary when asked about the contents of a European Parliament report on Turkey.

    The report, adopted earlier this week, said Turkey#39;s accession process with the 27-member bloc cannot resume under current circumstances and called for the EU to explore quot;a parallel and realistic frameworkquot; for its ties with Ankara.

    Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for 24 years, but accession talks have stalled in recent years over the bloc#39;s concerns about human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.

    quot;The EU is trying to break away from Turkey,quot; Erdogan told reporters ahead of a trip to the United States. quot;We will make our evaluations against these developments and if necessary, we can part ways with the EU.quot;

    Turkey#39;s Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that the European Parliament report contained unfounded allegations and prejudices and took quot;a shallow and non-visionaryquot; approach to the country#39;s ties with the EU. — Reutersnbsp;

    By

