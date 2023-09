NNA – Sudanrsquo;s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Burhan headed to Uganda on an official visit on Saturday, as stated in a statement by the Sudanese Sovereign Council.

Meanwhile, fighting resumed in the vicinity of the General Command of the Army in central Khartoum after a two-week hiatus.

The statement indicated that Burhan will hold discussions with Ugandan President quot;on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.quot; — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

