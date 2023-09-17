Russell Brand Denies ‘Criminal’ Allegations That Haven’t Aired Yet

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Russell Brand’s talent agencies have stripped his name from their websites ahead of a British TV documentary that has the actor and comedian denying “criminal” allegations of misconduct.

The 48-year-old took the extraordinary step of trying to pre-empt damaging accusations expected to be aired Saturday night on Channel 4’s Dispatches program.

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks,” Brand said in a video posted online Friday.

